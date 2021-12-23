NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $591,000 in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Nobilis Health makes up 0.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Separately, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth approximately $59,289,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Nobilis Health Corp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

