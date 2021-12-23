NewYorkCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $6,151.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $6,151.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00322979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

