NEXT One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,003.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $863,449.81 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00324361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

