NFT Index Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. NFT Index has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $30,354.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,364.98 or 0.06621479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007232 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

