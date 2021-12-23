NFTb (NFTB) Price Down 8.9% This Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $31.99 million and $2.18 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.59 or 0.08050852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,896.57 or 1.00000389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00074198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007330 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.