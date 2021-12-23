Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.34

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 5557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

