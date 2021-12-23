Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 81 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

IIPR stock opened at $252.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.93. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

