Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

