Ninepoint Partners LP Has $535,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $319.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.97 and a 200 day moving average of $301.48. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

