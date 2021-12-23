Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $462,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Walmart by 137.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 44.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

