Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,928.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,899.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,748.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

