Ninety One UK Ltd Has $87.91 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $87,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

