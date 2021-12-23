Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 48,144 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,144 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $49,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

