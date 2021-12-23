Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 53,772 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,772 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Vale worth $106,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

VALE stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

