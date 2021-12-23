Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,084 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,548,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $96,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,880 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 33,397 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 10,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

