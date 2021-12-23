Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $108,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

