Nordea Investment Management AB Has $61 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $60,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Paper by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500,956 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

