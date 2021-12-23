Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.03 Million

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $609.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.00 million and the lowest is $606.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $526.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,090. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

