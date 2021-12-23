Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.09 and its 200-day moving average is $239.95. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

