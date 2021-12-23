NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,826,333 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,299 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.24% of NOV worth $63,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

