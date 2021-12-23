NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.21

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.21 and traded as low as C$8.72. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 101,413 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$181,998.60. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total transaction of C$147,534.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 784,012 shares in the company, valued at C$7,165,242.47. Insiders have sold a total of 371,270 shares of company stock worth $3,661,031 over the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

