Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $201.95

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.95, but opened at $190.26. Novavax shares last traded at $185.27, with a volume of 33,744 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day moving average of $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $488,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,764 shares of company stock valued at $38,629,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 155.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

