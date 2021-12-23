NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

NCNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 526,041 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

