NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

