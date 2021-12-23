Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuvve will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvve by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.