NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $735 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

