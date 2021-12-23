O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $634,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.28. 18,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,527. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.