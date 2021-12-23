O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 14,400 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 1.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.84. 69,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

