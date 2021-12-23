Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $63,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 40.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 106.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $228.34 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

