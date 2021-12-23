ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE OKE opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

