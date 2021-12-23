OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSPN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 3,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,599. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.09 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

