Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) COO Acquires $100,366.00 in Stock

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.41. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSMT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

