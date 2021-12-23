Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Dagnon purchased 25,201 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,777.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.