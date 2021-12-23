Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,012,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 785.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 181,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.