Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading Down 11.5%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC) traded down 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 64,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 69,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara Project located in the Australia. The company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Red Lake Project located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario; and Tully West Gold Property located in Ontario.

