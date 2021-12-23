PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

