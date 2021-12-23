PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 1,362 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $58,988.22.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 641,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144,609 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PagerDuty by 93.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

