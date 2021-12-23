Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Parachute has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $1.34 million and $239,713.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

