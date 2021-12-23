Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 116.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,221 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 424.3% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 467,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 157.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 55.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of LIVX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

