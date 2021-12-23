Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,095,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

