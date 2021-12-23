Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $358.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.81. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter.

Nature's Sunshine Products Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

