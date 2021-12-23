Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.03. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

