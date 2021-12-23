Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Trecora Resources worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

