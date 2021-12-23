Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 15,480 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

