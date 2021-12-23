Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other news, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $645.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.