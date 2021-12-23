Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,001 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.57. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

