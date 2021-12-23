Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 9,134 Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CEA opened at $18.06 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

