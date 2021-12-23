Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MITT. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 294,009.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MITT. JMP Securities increased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David N. Roberts bought 200,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

MITT stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.