Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

