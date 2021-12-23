Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
