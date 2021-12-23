Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Paychex stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.24. 2,840,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,660. Paychex has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.47.

Get Paychex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.